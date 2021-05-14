Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 15.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,401.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.