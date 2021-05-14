Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.