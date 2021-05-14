Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 46,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.