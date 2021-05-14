Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) PT Raised to $8.00

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

HRVSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS HRVSF opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

