Harvest Management LLC Grows Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Harvest Management LLC grew its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. RealPage makes up approximately 6.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RP remained flat at $$88.72 during trading hours on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RP shares. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

