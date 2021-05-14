Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $21.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

