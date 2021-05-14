HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

VIRX stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.