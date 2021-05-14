HC Wainwright Raises Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $4.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 12,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,003. The company has a market capitalization of $499.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.