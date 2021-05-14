HC Wainwright Raises Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $4.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 12,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,003. The company has a market capitalization of $499.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

