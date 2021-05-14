HC Wainwright Trims Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Target Price to $7.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

