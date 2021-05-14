HC Wainwright Trims Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Target Price to $7.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PLX stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.87.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
