HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires $310,183.07 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 83,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $310,183.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCHC opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 174.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the first quarter valued at $551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 1,286.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 145,750 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

