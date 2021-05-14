HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Buys $263,085.40 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 69,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $263,085.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HCHC opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

