Head to Head Analysis: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00%

This table compares WOWI and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.74 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -138.44

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WOWI and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WOWI has a beta of -1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

