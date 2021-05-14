Head-To-Head Analysis: Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Noble Group and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.62% 5.72% 1.87%

Risk & Volatility

Noble Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Group and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group $3.51 billion 0.03 -$55.97 million N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $24.63 billion 1.43 $1.43 billion $0.17 28.29

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble Group and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 5 5 0 2.15

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Noble Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Group Company Profile

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company's Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, and Sellpy brands. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 51 online markets and approximately 5,000 stores in 74 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

