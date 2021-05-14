Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 17,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

