Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Linde stock opened at $297.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $303.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average of $262.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

