Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $452.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

