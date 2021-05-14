Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 44.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 4,470.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 391,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

