Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $554.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.27 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

