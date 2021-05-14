Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of HUW stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 162.50 ($2.12). 11,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.51. Helios Underwriting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £110.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

