High Note Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

