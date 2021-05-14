High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 111 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. The company has a market capitalization of $286.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

