High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 221 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,740. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

