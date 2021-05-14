Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 270,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

