home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €27.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.81% from the company’s current price.

H24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

H24 opened at €14.15 ($16.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.20. home24 has a 1 year low of €4.21 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.02 million and a PE ratio of -23.39.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

