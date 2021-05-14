home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €27.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.81% from the company’s current price.

H24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

H24 opened at €14.15 ($16.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.20. home24 has a 1 year low of €4.21 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.02 million and a PE ratio of -23.39.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

