HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $475.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.78.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,723,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,611.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,349,000 after acquiring an additional 140,820 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 163,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 84.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

