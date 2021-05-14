HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $610.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $475.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

