Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.84. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 44,108 shares traded.

The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

