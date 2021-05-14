Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $455.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

