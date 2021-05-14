Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $445.48

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.48 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.40). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.63), with a volume of 61,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 445.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

