Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 1,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,034. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Insiders have sold 466,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,304 in the last ninety days.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

