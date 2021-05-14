Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

