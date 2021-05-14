HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $311,818.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,502,926 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

