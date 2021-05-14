HyreCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 17,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,710% compared to the typical volume of 975 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HyreCar by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HyreCar by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 378,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $270.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $16.27.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. Research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

