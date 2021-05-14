I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.05 and last traded at $61.91. Approximately 20,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 364,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.