IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Trading Down 7.9%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $217.37 and last traded at $218.65. Approximately 7,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 638,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.34.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $3,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

