ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Raised to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,023,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,570,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ICL Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ICL Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 197,987 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

