Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $820.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $501.13 and a one year high of $893.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $806.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

