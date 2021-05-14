Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,073,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $685.30 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $704.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

