Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,347 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,879. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

