Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 222,365 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

