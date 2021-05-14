Ieq Capital LLC Invests $627,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.