Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,313 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $208.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

