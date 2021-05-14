Ieq Capital LLC Sells 11,293 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,322.70 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $897.04 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,408.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.