IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,307 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

