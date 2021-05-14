IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,307 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

WELL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

