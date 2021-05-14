IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after buying an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

