IFP Advisors Inc Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

