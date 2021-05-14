IFP Advisors Inc Has $362,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

