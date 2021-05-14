IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 991.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

DVN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

