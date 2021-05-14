IFP Advisors Inc Sells 130 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

